Dorchester man is charged with using bear spray on the Red Line

Transit Police were called to Andrew Station at 6:43 p.m. after Gregory Gomes of Dorchester allegedly sprayed “an irritant from a can,” Transit Police said in a statement.

“Officers interviewed a witness who informed them, while sitting inside the train car, Gomes, for an unknown reason, removed a large can and dispensed its contents for a ‘few seconds.’ This caused people in close proximity to suffer discomfort about the eyes,” the statement said.

Three people were treated by Boston EMS and released at the scene for eye irritation and “respiratory distress,” police said.

Officers responding to the incident found Gomes lying down on the platform, police said.

“Officers approached Gomes, who blurted out, ‘I accidently blew it up.’ At this time, Gomes revealed a bear repellent spray in his open backpack,” the statement said.

Gomes was arrested after a brief struggle and charged with resisting arrest and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

