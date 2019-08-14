Gas leak in Revere prompts brief evacuation of homes

A gas leak in Revere on Wednesday afternoon forced residents of two homes on Lincoln Street to briefly evacuate, and nearly a dozen neighbors were told to stay inside their homes, officials said.

City workers were installing a storm drain in the area of 296 Lincoln St. when they struck a natural gas line with a backhoe around 1:18 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Tom Todisco said. There was a strong odor of natural gas in the area, and National Grid was called to the scene.

Two homes were evacuated and residents in 10 to 12 others were told to close their windows and shelter in place, Todisco said. National Grid later checked the homes and did not pick up any reading of gas.