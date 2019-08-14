Historic Taunton apartment building a total loss after 3-alarm blaze

Three firefighters used a ladder to rescue a man from the roof, Dexter said. He was conscious and did not require medical assistance, according to the statement. The firefighters were identified as Tony Burton, John Gulan and Sarah Riendeau.

Fire crews arrived at 46 Harrison St. around 8:20 p.m. to find large flames and heavy smoke coming from the 2 1/2 story wood-frame home, officials said in a statement. Firefighters extinguished the blaze around 9 a.m. Wednesday, said Taunton Fire Deputy Chief Scott Dexter.

A historic apartment building in Taunton is a total loss after a 3-alarm fire tore through the residence Tuesday night and displaced 11 people, Taunton fire officials said.

The six-unit apartment building was built in 1845 and worth about $400,000, according to town assessment records. Dexter said the building was a total loss.

There were about 35 firefighters, eight engines, and two ladder trucks on scene when the roof collapsed into the building around 10:30 p.m, the statement said.

“There were four additional communities on scene and five more providing coverage of the city,” Communications Officer Brian Silveira said.

The Raynham, Dighton, Norton, and Rehoboth fire departments were called to provide assistance, officials said.

One Taunton firefighter was treated at the scene for a heat-related condition that was not life-threatening, fire officials said. No one else was injured. All residents of the home are believed to have made it out of the building safely.

Harrison Street and Winthrop Street on Route 44 were closed as firefighters battled the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators are concentrating their efforts on the left side of the building, Dexter said.

Globe correspondent Alyssa Lukpat contributed to this report. Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.