No injuries after car overturns in Newton

By Alyssa Lukpat Globe Correspondent,August 14, 2019, an hour ago
Newton police confirmed an overturn crash Wednesday morning.
No one was injured after a rollover crash in Newton Wednesday morning, Newton police said.

The crash happened on Pearl Street, a spokeswoman from the police chief’s office said.

Photos from the incident show a car overturned in the middle of an intersection at Pearl Street. Police, firefighters, and a tow truck were on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

