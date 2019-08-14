No injuries after car overturns in Newton
No one was injured after a rollover crash in Newton Wednesday morning, Newton police said.
The crash happened on Pearl Street, a spokeswoman from the police chief’s office said.
Photos from the incident show a car overturned in the middle of an intersection at Pearl Street. Police, firefighters, and a tow truck were on scene.
No further information was immediately available.
