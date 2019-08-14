Man rescued after falling through pier in Lynn

A 55-year-old man was rescued by a man and a woman after he fell through a pier in Lynn Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man was at the pier in the area of 810 Lynnway when he fell through a spot where a board was missing at 3:21 p.m., a Lynn police dispatcher said.

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman jumped into the water and were able to get him to a wooden cross beam that he could hold onto until rescue crews arrived.