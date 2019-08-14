Man rescued after falling through pier in Lynn
A 55-year-old man was rescued by a man and a woman after he fell through a pier in Lynn Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The man was at the pier in the area of 810 Lynnway when he fell through a spot where a board was missing at 3:21 p.m., a Lynn police dispatcher said.
A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman jumped into the water and were able to get him to a wooden cross beam that he could hold onto until rescue crews arrived.
The victim did not know how to swim, the dispatcher said.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
