Shark threat forces rerouting of charity swim in Provincetown

Organizers said the change was necessary after Cape Cod National Seashore officials denied the permit for the Sept. 7 event to start at Long Point.

The 32nd annual Provincetown Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla , which used to start at Long Point, will be moved closer to the shore this year, according to statement posted on the event website.

For the first time in decades, a charity swimming event in Provincetown Harbor has been rerouted due to the increased presence of white sharks.

“After thirty-one years swimming across Provincetown Harbor from Long Point to the Boatslip, the annual Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla is changing course,” officials said in the statement. “The appearance of white sharks due to the increased seal population has created concern for swimmer safety in the deep waters off Long Point. For this reason, the course of this important Provincetown tradition and fundraiser will move closer to the town’s shoreline. Walkers will be invited to participate as well. The tides will require the shoreline swim and walk to begin earlier, with details to be announced shortly.”

Organizers of the event say they’re committed to swimmer safety and have been monitoring the situation for several years now.

“The Swim was created to honor the pristine harbor, which is the lifeblood of the town,” said Jay Critchley, director of the Provincetown Community Compact, the nonprofit that sponsors of the Swim for Life, said in a statement on the website. “The increased presence of seals and sharks in our waters is a harbinger of changes in the environment. And swimmer safety is paramount. These changes continue our celebration of the harbor’s ecology. This is about the resilience of the Swim, the community and the planet.”

