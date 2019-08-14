Somerville mayor says city plans to open safe consumption site for drug users

He said the city had convened a task force to look into the proposal and that officials intend to open the “safe consumption site” by 2020.

“The intent is to reduce harm and save lives,” Curtatone said, adding that he recently attended the funeral of an overdose victim.

Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone plans to open a safe injection site next year in his city in an effort to protect addicts at risk of overdosing, he said Wednesday.

The mayor previously discussed his plans with WBUR-FM, prompting a note of caution from Andrew E. Lelling, the US attorney for Massachusetts.

Lelling told the radio station in a statement that such sites remain illegal under federal law, and “[b]arring a change in the Justice Department’s position, if Somerville opens one, federal enforcement will follow.”

Lelling couldn’t immediately be reached Wednesday for further comment.

Curtatone told WBUR that the planned Somerville site would be a clinic where medical professionals will monitor illegal drug use and could reverse an overdose. He told the Globe that without a safe consumption site, users will continue to place themselves at risk in “the dark shadows of the streets.”

Known as a form of “harm reduction,” safe consumption sites are intended to prevent deaths by allowing people with addictions to inject drugs in a clean, safe environment where professionals are on hand to revive anyone who overdoses. Clients obtain their illicit drugs elsewhere and bring them to the facility. Clients also have an opportunity to receive medical care, clean needles, counseling, and referrals to treatment programs.

Curtatone’s comments came after Boston city councilors earlier in the week revisited the potential for safe injections sites in the Hub.

Tensions over open drug use and illegal activity in Boston’s South End neighborhood came to a head earlier this month, after an off-duty correction officer was beaten during a confrontation near a community engagement center where homeless people and drug addicts congregate.

Police responded with Operation Clean Sweep, leading to the arrest of 16 people who authorities say deal drugs and prey on others seeking help in the area. Another sweep days later focused on collecting trash and syringes, though advocates for people who seek help in the area argued that police had thrown away wheelchairs that were medically needed.

Proponents of safe injection sites say people are already using drugs and dying on the street, and a safe place to inject keeps people alive and can connect them to health care and addiction treatment. In other countries, these centers are associated with reductions in overdose deaths.

Opponents say they encourage and normalize drug use and signal a failure in the war on drugs. Opponents also warn the sites would pose a danger to the surrounding neighborhoods.

It wasn’t immediately clear where Curtatone wants to open the Somerville site, or precisely when. He told WBUR that a working group formed this summer is looking at the legal, financial, operational, and community impact issues involved in opening a local site.

Material from the Globe archives was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.