2 temporary beach closures reported on Cape Cod due to sharks

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and Nauset Beach in Orleans closed Wednesday due to shark sightings, officials said.

Newcomb Hollow Beach was closed to swimming from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. due to a shark sighting, Wellfleet Beach Administrator Suzanne Thomas said.

Nauset Beach closed to swimming at 11:30 and is expected to reopen after one hour, according to a Nauset Beach employee.