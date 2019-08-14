That ‘new car smell’: Here are the new Orange Line trains

The new cars are quite a departure from the old trains still plying the Orange Line. They have wider doors and roomier interiors with space for disabled passengers and strollers, closed circuit cameras and video recording, more handrails, and an improved communication system that displays upcoming stops and bus connections on screens throughout the cars.

“I felt like I was in the future,” said Max Augustin, 20, who got on one of the six sleek silver-and-orange train cars at Roxbury Crossing. “The youth is definitely going to dig it.”

MEDFORD — At last, it’s here: The first train of the MBTA’s new Orange Line fleet entered service Wednesday morning, setting off from Wellington Station to the delight of passengers along the way.

The main attraction to riders Wednesday, though, was the sheer newness of the train.

“It’s clear that this is new, this is fresh, it had the new car smell when I first got on board,” said Jared Alves, 29. “It’s exciting.”

Before it entered service, top state officials directed a brief tour of the new cars at the Wellington maintenance facility, then participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s about time,” Governor Charlie Baker said at a news conference at the facility, shortly before leaving the station in a car. The new train will “dramatically improve the system’s reliability.”

“This is a day that a lot of people have been waiting for but also working toward for a long time,” Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack added. “It is an important benchmark — but not the end of the process.”

The new train will be followed by a second set of six cars in September, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority general manager Steve Poftak said, with more to come over the next few years. Ultimately, 152 new train cars are scheduled by 2022 to replace the decades-old, decaying Orange Line cars currently in use.

T riders were originally told to expect the new trains to arrive in late 2018, then January 2019. In March, MBTA officials warned that a bug with the trains’ signaling system would delay them until summer.

