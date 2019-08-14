Woman, 73, dies in Western Mass. crash

A 73-year-old woman died and two others were injured in a two car crash on Route 41 in Richmond Wednesday afternoon, State Police said.

A 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Honda Accord were driving on Dublin Road when they collided at about 5:30 p.m., State Police said in a press release.

Two people in the Toyota and one person in the Honda were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.