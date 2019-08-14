Woman, 73, dies in Western Mass. crash
A 73-year-old woman died and two others were injured in a two car crash on Route 41 in Richmond Wednesday afternoon, State Police said.
A 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Honda Accord were driving on Dublin Road when they collided at about 5:30 p.m., State Police said in a press release.
Two people in the Toyota and one person in the Honda were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.
The woman died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said. The condition of the other two victims was not known Wednesday night.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.
