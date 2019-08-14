Police: N.H. woman drove 10 miles on the wrong side of the highway early Wednesday morning — before she got arrested

Rachel Barris, 22, of Hollis, N.H. was identified as the driver of the vehicle and charged with reckless conduct and driving while intoxicated, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

A woman allegedly drove 10 miles on the wrong side of the highway in the Manchester, N.H., area, even passing through a toll booth, before being stopped by police early Wednesday morning, police said.

At around 3:45 a.m., New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to multiple reports of a driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford, N.H. One 911 caller saw the car pass through the Bedford Toll Plaza in the wrong direction, police said.

The car, later identified as a red 2016 Subaru Forester, continued onto Interstate 293 and into Manchester, N.H. Troopers stopped the car near Exit 7 after Barris had driven it in the wrong direction for 10 miles, police said.

Barris was released on personal recognizance bail and will appear in Manchester District Court Sep. 9 at 8 a.m., police said.

