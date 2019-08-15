Boston police apprehend Chicago murder suspect in Roxbury

A man wanted for allegedly committing a murder in Chicago during an apparent home invasion was captured by Boston police in Roxbury without incident, according to police in both cities.

Javier Castillo, 30, was located on Homestead Street in Roxbury on Aug. 5, and arrested by the Boston Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, officials said. He appeared in Roxbury Municipal Court as a fugitive from justice, records show. He has agreed to return to Chicago to face charges there, records show.

Chicago police said Castillo was wanted in connection with a Dec. 26, 2018, fatal shooting in the 5700 block of West 64th Place that that left a 38-year-old man dead.