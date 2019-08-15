Chelsea man arrested after foot chase in Jamaica Plain; police find loaded gun in fanny pack

He was arrested around 10 p.m. in the area of 16 Chilcott Place, the release said. Cops had earlier received a tip that he may have been armed.

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Semaj Leary. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.

A 25-year-old Chelsea man was allegedly carrying a Glock in a fanny pack as he led police on a foot chase in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday night, hopping several fences before officers nabbed him, authorities said.

“While on patrol in the area of 2030 Columbus Avenue, officers observed an individual known to them from prior interactions. Officers had received information that the male may be in possession of a firearm,” the statement said. “Officers exited their vehicle and approached the male who immediately turned his back to officers before walking away from the vehicle. The male, who was wearing a fanny pack, quickened his pace and began sprinting away from the officers. Officers pursued the male, who jumped over several fences in an attempt to evade them.”

Police briefly lost sight of Leary, but he couldn’t shake them for long. Though he initially bolted on foot, officers found him hiding in a vehicle.

“The male was located in the bed of a pickup truck in the rear of 16 Chilcott Place.,” the release said. “Officers placed the male in custody after a brief struggle. Officers observed the male to no longer be wearing the fanny pack or his shoes. As officers retraced the suspect’s path of flight, they located his sneakers in close proximity to the fanny pack. Inside of the fanny pack, officers located a Glock 19 Gen 4 SYP936 9mm firearm loaded with fifteen rounds of live ammunition.”

Now Leary’s facing charges of “Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License 3rd Offense, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition,” the statement said.

Police arrested Leary previously in April 2015.

In that case, officers responded to gunshots fired in “the rear of the Trotter School” on Humboldt Avenue, Hub cops said in a statement at the time. Leary also ran from police in that case with similar results, right down to the failed vehicular hiding tactic.

“The individual fled on Hollander Street, and a foot chase ensued,” the 2015 statement said. “Officers pursued the suspect from Hollander to Harrishoff Street, where they observed the suspect discard the firearm. In short time, officers were able to find the suspect hiding under a motor vehicle parked on Harrishoff Street. Officers apprehended the male and recovered a .380 caliber firearm in a yard adjacent to Harrishoff Street.”

In that incident, Leary was charged with “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Armed Career Criminal Level II, Discharging a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number, Unlawful Carrying a Firearm (2nd and Subsequent), Unlawfully Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition,” police said at the time.

The outcome of the 2015 case wasn’t immediately available.

Following his arraignment in that matter, the Globe reported that he had been previously charged with assaulting his girlfriend. It wasn’t immediately clear how the assault case was resolved.

He had also been arrested in 2012 for larceny of a motor vehicle, a case that was continued without a finding for one year, officials said.

Material from the Globe archives was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.