Columbia Gas completes replaces applicances affected by Merrimack Valley explosions

“This fulfills Columbia Gas’ commitment to replace by September 15, 2019 those affected appliances and equipment in customers’ homes which were only repaired in fall of 2018,” the release said.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts said Thursday that it has “substantially” completed phase two of restoration efforts following last year’s gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley that tore through Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, killing a teenager and dislocating thousands.

The Sept. 13, 2o18, disaster was caused by over-pressurization of an underground network of gas pipes. That set off more than 120 fires and explosions across the regional system; 18-year-old Leonel Rondon was killed and two dozen people were injured.

Late last month, Columbia Gas announced that it had settled all class-action lawsuits stemming from the blasts for $143 million, a deal subject to judicial approval.

“Following the September 13, 2018 gas event, heating equipment and gas appliances for approximately 10,000 customers were damaged,” the utility said Thursday. “The vast majority of these customers had their heating equipment fully replaced as part of Phase I, which was announced as ‘substantially complete’ in December 2018.”

The company added that of the 10,000 affected customers, “approximately 875 had their heating equipment repaired instead of fully replaced in the fall. This was done in an effort to accelerate restoration of gas service before the winter months. Throughout this spring and summer, as part of Phase II, teams have returned to those homes to fully replace the heating equipment, and that work is now ‘substantially complete.’ ”

In addition, the utility said, “repaired outdoor areas affected by the construction to their previous condition – including residential lawns, irrigation systems, walkways, driveways and state roads throughout the community.”

Mark Kempic, president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, hailed his company’s progress in the utility’s statement.

“We are pleased to announce the substantial completion of our Phase II restoration work in the Merrimack Valley, which was completed safely and in advance of the deadline we committed to last year,” Kempic said. “While today’s announcement marks an important step in the restoration of these communities, we know there is still work to be done to regain our customers’ trust and our entire Columbia Gas team remains committed to helping the community heal and restoring the faith of our customers across the state of Massachusetts.”

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Lauren Fox contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.