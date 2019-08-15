We could be looking at another heat wave starting this weekend

By the time we get to the end of the weekend, temperatures may be at or even a tiny bit above 90 degrees for some of the non-coastal towns. This heat is likely to last into early next week and could be another three- or four-day heat wave. Remember, a heat wave consists of three days in a row of 90 degree weather. We have not seen any official 90-degree weather in Boston this month. Even so, temperatures are running above average by over 2 degrees.

There is a sea breeze across the region Thursday and temperatures over the next few days will be cooler along the coast than inland. Ocean water temperatures are in the 70s, which is why a wind from the ocean is keeping shoreline communities cooler.

Readings in towns like Norwood are likely to go above 90 degrees by the weekend. (WeatherBell)

Along with the heat is going to come humidity. I expect dew points to creep up Friday and be in the oppressive range over the weekend. There may be several hours where the dew point and the temperature combine to make it feel near or perhaps over 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

It will feel like temperatures are in the mid-90s to near 100 degrees inland on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

This August is definitely different from last year, when we ended up with the warmest August in the record books. However, with high pressure building off the Southeast coast (that big blue H), a flow of southwesterly winds is going to keep temperatures above average through the weekend and into next week. This high is powerful and doesn’t want to let the cooler, drier air from Canada into the area just yet.

High pressure off the southeast coast will provide very humid and warm conditions this weekend and next week through Wednesday. (Tropical Tidbits)

If you’re thinking about heading to the beach this weekend, it will be slightly cooler from Cape Ann down to Cape Cod and other shoreline communities. The biggest difference in temperature will be Saturday, when the coast could see temperatures in the 70s while inland areas are expected to get into the mid- to upper-80s.

I can’t rule out a couple of showers or thunderstorms this weekend. Any of these would be far and few between, and it’s more likely that you don’t see anything — then you get wet. There will be clouds, especially in the morning, but also enough sun to enjoy the beaches.

The chance for showers will linger into early next week as a cold front tries to slip south sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday. Depending on how far this front makes it into southern New England will determine how long the humidity last. If the front gets hung up to our north, we will remain humid through much of next week. But if the front is able to push southward, temperatures may cool off for the second part of next week along with drier air.