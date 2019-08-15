Crowds already lining up for tonight’s Trump rally in Manchester, N.H.

The Globe will have multiple staffers reporting live from the rally.

“The crowds are already gathering,” Manchester police tweeted. “As of 2 pm roads surrounding the arena will be closed until after the event. Seek alternate routes. Use caution. Be safe & respectful of 1 another.”

Manchester, N.H. police said Thursday around 10:15 a.m. that crowds were already lining up outside the SNHU Arena in anticipation of President Trump’s rally scheduled to begin there at 7 p.m.

Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire in 2016 but hopes for a better result when he stands for reelection next year.

The latest poll from the University of New Hampshire reflects a hardened political battlefield that Trump and his Democratic opponent will face. Among Republicans, 82 percent say they approve of the job Trump’s doing; just 5 percent of Democrats say the same. That’s largely unchanged from a year ago, but Trump’s support among independent voters dropped during the same period, from 55 percent last August to 40 percent in the latest survey.

Victoria McGrane of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.