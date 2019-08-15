Crystal Lake in Newton reopened 10 days after cyanobacteria bloom

Crystal Lake in Newton reopened Thursday afternoon 10 days after it was closed for having unsafe levels of algae, the Newton Health and Human Services Department and Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s office said in a joint statement.

The lake reopened at 2 p.m. It had been closed to swimmers Aug. 5 when an cyanobacteria bloom was discovered in the water, the statement said. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health tested the water on Tuesday.

“The results show algae in the water at the swimming beach are at acceptable levels for regular recreation,” the statement said.