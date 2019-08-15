Dorchester man arrested on gun charges after allegedly texting and driving
Troopers pulled over a man for allegedly texting and driving Wednesday evening in Brockton but ended up arresting him on charges of illegal gun possession, State Police said.
Around 6:50 p.m., State Police troopers observed that the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe on Winthrop Street was holding his cellphone to his face and appeared to be texting on it or using it, State Police said in a statement.
The troopers pulled over the driver, later identified as Lawrence Utley, 36, of Dorchester, and found that he was allegedly in possession of a loaded .38-caliber Forjas Taurus Special revolver. Utley did not have a license to carry the gun and had a suspended driver’s license, police said.
When a trooper tried to place handcuffs on Utley to arrest him, Utley resisted by pulling his hands and body away from the trooper and continuously trying to break free, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
Ultimately, the trooper was able to handcuff Utley, who was then taken to the State Police Middleborough barracks for booking, police said.
Utley was arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court and was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; improper use of a mobile phone; possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm; firearm violation with a prior violent or drug-related crime; possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card; and resisting arrest, police said.
He was held on $5,000 bail and will next appear in court Sept. 24, an employee at the Brockton District Court clerk’s office said.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.