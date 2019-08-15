Dorchester man arrested on gun charges after allegedly texting and driving

Troopers pulled over a man for allegedly texting and driving Wednesday evening in Brockton but ended up arresting him on charges of illegal gun possession, State Police said.

Around 6:50 p.m., State Police troopers observed that the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe on Winthrop Street was holding his cellphone to his face and appeared to be texting on it or using it, State Police said in a statement.

The troopers pulled over the driver, later identified as Lawrence Utley, 36, of Dorchester, and found that he was allegedly in possession of a loaded .38-caliber Forjas Taurus Special revolver. Utley did not have a license to carry the gun and had a suspended driver’s license, police said.