Here’s what we know about Jeffrey Epstein’s death

■ Epstein’s body was found Saturday morning in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Immediately, conspiracy theories pinballed around the Internet, fueled by Epstein’s past links to a number of rich, famous, and powerful people , including President Trump, former president Bill Clinton , and England’s Prince Andrew.

■ On Sunday, the office of the New York City medical examiner said it had completed an autopsy of Epstein but indicated it was waiting for more information from investigators before releasing a determination about the cause of death. A city official said at the time that the office was confident that the cause of death was suicide by hanging, the New York Times reported.

■ The Washington Post reported Thursday that Epstein, who had previously served time for Florida state charges of soliciting and procuring a person under 18 for prostitution, had suffered multiple broken neck bones. Among the bones broken was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, but they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation. The Post said the finding “deepened the mystery about his death.”

■ Attorney General William Barr has promised an investigation and accountability. The warden at the jail was removed Tuesday, and two guards who were supposed to be watching Epstein were placed on leave during the investigation. The move came amid evidence that the federal jail may have bungled in its responsibility to keep Epstein alive. He was supposed to be checked by a guard every 30 minutes, but the checks were not done for several hours before he was found Saturday morning, a source told The Associated Press.