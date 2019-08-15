Lynn fishing pier repaired after man falls into river

The wooden fishing pier in Lynn where a man fell through a hole and plunged into the Saugus River was repaired Thursday, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

The Willis Fishing Pier was reopened, but the state will continue to work with “stakeholders to improve infrastructure and public access” to the structure located next to the General Edwards Bridge, a spokeswoman said.

A 55-year-old man fell through an area that was missing a board Wednesday afternoon. He was rescued by two people who were nearby the pier located off the Lynnway, which is also Route 1A.