Lynn fishing pier repaired after man falls into river
The wooden fishing pier in Lynn where a man fell through a hole and plunged into the Saugus River was repaired Thursday, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation said.
The Willis Fishing Pier was reopened, but the state will continue to work with “stakeholders to improve infrastructure and public access” to the structure located next to the General Edwards Bridge, a spokeswoman said.
A 55-year-old man fell through an area that was missing a board Wednesday afternoon. He was rescued by two people who were nearby the pier located off the Lynnway, which is also Route 1A.
Lynn fire and police responded around 3:20 p.m. to the area of 810 Lynnway. The man did not know how to swim, according to a Lynn police dispatcher.
A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman jumped into the water and were able to get him to a wooden cross beam that he could hold onto until rescue crews arrived, the dispatcher said.
The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be cuts and bruises, Fire Chief Steve Archer said.
