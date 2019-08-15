Shrewsbury man held without bail on charges of threatening staff at Sex Offender Registry Board

Ryan N. Abramo, 41, of Shrewsbury was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on felony stalking and threat charges and ordered held pending a Sept. 10 hearing, according to District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

A Level III sex offender was held without bail Thursday for allegedly threatening staff at the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board, authorities said.

Ryan N. Abramo, 41, of Shrewsbury, faces felony stalking and threat charges, according to the Middlesex DA’s office.

Abramo was initially arraigned on the charges in Lowell District Court in May, and his July 31 indictment moved the case to Superior Court, prosecutors said. Abramo’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

A pretrial motion the government filed in May said the board reported to police in February that Abramo had been “calling the office with harassing/threatening phone calls. . . . Using foul language [combined] with racial overtones.”

Then in May, a board official told police that Abramo threatened in a phone call that “he was going to be at her car when she got out of work to watch her being gang raped,” the document said.

Abramo allegedly told another employee over the phone that he would “come to SORB offices to beat the [expletive] out of him,” the motion said. Another person reported that Abramo had threatened to “come up there with his shotgun and blast you, along with racial” language, the filing said.

Abramo, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 245 pounds, was convicted in 1998 of indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older and assault with intent to commit rape, according to the board’s website.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.