2 men were arrested for alleged involvement in a Monday night shooting in Jamaica Plain
Two men were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a Monday night shooting in Jamaica Plain, police said.
At around 11:52 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired near 50 Lamartine St. in Jamaica Plain. Upon arrival, officers learned that two men had been shooting at each other across Centre Street, Boston police said in a statement.
Officers found ballistic evidence in front of 279 Centre St. and an adult male victim who had a graze wound from the bullets. No suspects were found while canvassing at the scene, police said.
Andre Raper of Jamaica Plain and Jerome Barrows of Roxbury were arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Advertisement
The two were identified during an investigation into the shooting, Boston police spokeswoman Maisha Miraj said. She did not provide any details on how the shooting unfolded.
Police arrested Raper, 26, near 934 Parker St. at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He is being charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
Police arrested Barrows, 22, near 277 Centre St. at 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, police said.
Both men were arraigned in Roxbury District Court Thursday, according to an employee from the clerk’s office.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.