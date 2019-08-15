2 men were arrested for alleged involvement in a Monday night shooting in Jamaica Plain

Two men were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a Monday night shooting in Jamaica Plain, police said.

At around 11:52 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired near 50 Lamartine St. in Jamaica Plain. Upon arrival, officers learned that two men had been shooting at each other across Centre Street, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers found ballistic evidence in front of 279 Centre St. and an adult male victim who had a graze wound from the bullets. No suspects were found while canvassing at the scene, police said.