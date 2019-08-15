MIT Media Lab chief apologizes for Epstein ties

Ito was among the scientists at MIT and Harvard who Epstein cultivated over the years, funding their research and inviting them to his lavish homes.

Joi Ito, the director of MIT’s Media Lab, issued an apology Thursday for taking donations from Jeffrey Epstein , the deceased financier who was accused of trafficking underaged girls.

Ito, an expert on the ethics and governance of technology, wrote an open letter on the Media Lab’s website apologizing for bringing Epstein into the center’s network.

“I take full responsibility for my error in judgment,” Ito wrote.

Ito said he met Epstein in 2013 through a trusted business friend. At that time, Epstein had already been convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

Ito said he invited Epstein to visit the Media Lab, and he traveled to several of Epstein’s homes.

Epstein gave money to the Media Lab through his foundations. The financier also invested in several of Ito’s investments outside of MIT, Ito said in the statement.

Ito did not specify how much money Epstein gave the Media Lab or how much he made in private investments to Ito’s tech startup companies.

“I want you to know that in all of my interactions with Epstein, I was never involved in, never heard him talk about, and never saw any evidence of the horrific acts that he was accused of,” Ito said in his statement.

Through an MIT spokeswoman, Ito declined to comment further on his relationship with Epstein.

Ito said he will raise the equivalent to what Epstein gave the Media Lab and donate it to nonprofits that work with survivors of trafficking. He will also return the money Epstein invested in his startups, Ito said.

Earlier this week, George Church, a renowned Harvard University biologist, apologized for having meetings and phone conversations with Epstein.

Epstein was found dead Saturday in his jail cell at a federal detention facility in Manhattan, where he was being held on charges of sex trafficking.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.