Abandoned dog found near death now expected to make full recovery as authorities hunt for owner

Glitch was near death, and his condition “shocked even hardened veterinarians accustomed to seeing sick and dying animals every day of every week,” the MSPCA said. He was also hypothermic and so hunched over that an MSPCA veterinarian thinks the puppy spent most of his life in a tiny cage.

The one-year-old pit bull mix, named “Glitch” by the shelter, was brought to the MSPCA Angell Animal Medical Center on July 30 by two people who found him near Massasoit Community College in Canton. He weighed only 15 pounds, 35 pounds less than a healthy dog at his age should weigh, the MSPCA said.

A severely emaciated dog, who officials said was near death, is expected to make a full recovery after being brought to a Jamaica Plain animal shelter, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

The level of neglect is so severe that the MSPCA Law Enforcement Department is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to a felony animal cruelty conviction, the organization announced in a statement Thursday.

“This is one of the worst cases of neglect I have ever seen,” Dr. Maria Brandifino, a veterinarian at the MSPCA Angell’s Emergency and Critical Care Unit, said in the statement. “When he arrived my first thought was, ‘How could he have even survived this?’”

Glitch is recovering on intravenous fluids and has been slowly administered food to ensure that he does not gain weight too quickly, which can be dangerous, Brandifino said.

“But the bottom line is that someone nearly starved this dog to death,” she said.

MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department opened a cruelty investigation, and anyone with information about the dog’s owner is encouraged to call 800-628-5808, the MSPCA said. Glitch is black with dark brown eyes and white patches on his muzzle and paws. He had no identification tags and was not microchipped.

Glitch is currently in foster care, and veterinarians expect he will make a full recovery, the MSPCA said. Once he is healthy, Glitch will be placed up for adoption.

