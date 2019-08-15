Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the car that left the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Woburn

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a car allegedly involved in the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred around midnight Monday in Woburn.

The crash occurred on Interstate 95 North, just past Exit 35. Matthew Carr, 23, of Woburn, was the operator of the motorcycle and died as a result of the crash. The other vehicle involved did not remain on the scene, State Police and the Middlesex County district attorney’s office said in a joint statement.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the involved vehicle may be a red or maroon colored multi-axle dump truck or tractor trailer,” officials said in the statement. “Based on the circumstances of the crash, the vehicle may also have damage to the tire or wheel area.”