Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the car that left the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Woburn

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a car allegedly involved in the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred around midnight Monday in Woburn.
The crash occurred on Interstate 95 North, just past Exit 35. Matthew Carr, 23, of Woburn, was the operator of the motorcycle and died as a result of the crash. The other vehicle involved did not remain on the scene, State Police and the Middlesex County district attorney’s office said in a joint statement.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that the involved vehicle may be a red or maroon colored multi-axle dump truck or tractor trailer,” officials said in the statement. “Based on the circumstances of the crash, the vehicle may also have damage to the tire or wheel area.”
Carr was driving a black 2012 Suzuki GSX-R600, officials said.
Officials are looking for information from people who may have been in the area of the accident around midnight Tuesday morning, or area repair shops who may have serviced the vehicle matching the above description and damages.
They are encouraging those with tips to call State Police in Danvers at 979-538-6161 or State Police assigned to the Middlesex County district attorney’s office at 781-897-6600.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Middlesex County district attorney’s office, Troop A of the State Police, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
