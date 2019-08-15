Police seeking hit-and-run driver who struck man in Sutton

Officers were called to the area of 138 Singletary Ave. at approximately 8:10 a.m. and found a unresponsive middle-aged man who had suffered trauma to his body, according to a post on the Sutton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police in the town of Sutton are looking for a hit-and-run driver who apparently struck a man on Singletary Avenue Wednesday morning.

“Initial observations lead officers to believe this male was struck by a vehicle and that the vehicle fled the scene,” police wrote.

Detective Matthew K. Bohanan and a member from the Auburn Police Department assigned to the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s collision reconstruction unit are investigating the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is urged to call Bohanan at 508-865-8746.

