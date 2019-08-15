Police tell residents in Claremont, N.H., to shelter in place during standoff with barricaded person

Claremont, N.H., and New Hampshire State Police are in a standoff Thursday morning with an undisclosed barricaded person or persons after reports of shots fired, Claremont and State Police said.

Claremont, N.H., residents near Hanover and Centennial streets were asked to shelter in place at 7:54 a.m. as the State Police SWAT Team and other officers responded to the active situation, according to dispatch recordings and a spokeswoman from State Police.

State Police said “the incident in Claremont is still ongoing” in a statement at 8:41 a.m.