Protesters outside R.I. detention center nearly hit by pickup truck

“We will continue to put our bodies on the line to #ShutDownICE, because we know from our ancestors that this kind of violence only escalates, unless we stop it,’’ the group wrote on its Twitter account.

The incident was recorded by protesters and posted to the Twitter and Facebook accounts of Never Again Action, Jewish activists who oppose the use of the privately run jail to house detainees for the Immigration and Customs Service.

Protesters who had positioned themselves across the road entering the Wyatt Detention Center in Rhode Island Wednesday night narrowly avoided being hurt when a pickup truck allegedly driven by a guard drove directly into them.

Several hundreds protesters had lined the Central Falls street and some had positioned themselves in the crosswalk in front of the gated entrance, the video shows. A dark pickup truck suddenly appears, stops abruptly, but then moves forward while at least four protesters were directly in front of the vehicle, the video shows.

The driver came to a stop and was quickly surrounded by other protesters, some of whom were shouting “shame” and “the whole world is watching,’’ a phrase that became famous during the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago where police attacked Vietnam War protesters.

In the Central Falls incident, moments after the pickup truck and driver are surrounded by protesters, people in military-style clothing rush forward and place themselves around the vehicle. At that point, at least two of the people discharge pepper spray, forcing protesters to run from the street, the video shows.

Moments after that, a marked Central Falls police vehicle arrives. Police and fire officials were not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

The protest outside the Wyatt was the second time Never Again Action rallied outside the facility. On its website, the organization said it is opposed to Trump administration immigration policies and is determined to “shut down ICE everywhere.”

“We’ve been taught the signs by our ancestors. As our government runs concentration camps, and rounds up and cages our neighbors, we are called to speak out,’’ according to the group’s website. “When Jews say never again, we mean it.”

