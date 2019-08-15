4 people rescued in 4-alarm Worcester fire

Firefighters used ladders to rescue people from the home at 63 Harrison St., the department tweeted .

Four people were rescued from a four-alarm fire that tore through a home in Worcester Thursday evening, officials said.

Fire crews cleaned up Thursday after a four-alarm blaze at 63 Harrison St. in Worcester.

“Extremely proud of group 4 FF’s handling heavy fire while making 4 rescues,” the department said.

Reports of a fire at the home came in at 6:53 p.m., Worcester Police Department spokeperson Sean Murtha said.

All units were still on scene, he said Thursday evening.

The fire had been extinguished, but an “extensive overhaul is in progress,” the department tweeted at 9:22 p.m.

No further information is available at this time, officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

