Researchers at Harvard have found a way to put some more power to exercise in your shorts

The device, which weighs 11 pounds, can detect whether a person is running or walking and can change the way it assists accordingly, researchers said. The study was published Thursday in the journal Science .

They say they’ve developed a soft robotic exosuit, worn like a pair of shorts, that can make both walking and running easier for the person wearing it.

Researchers at Harvard University and the University of Nebraska Omaha have figured out how to put some more power in your shorts.

The benefit of using the suit outweighs the penalty of the extra weight of the shorts, researchers at Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering noted.

The team showed that the exosuit, when worn by test subjects on a treadmill, reduced the metabolic rates of walking by 9.3 percent and of running by 4 percent, compared with not using the device, the institute said in a statement.

“This work demonstrates a lightweight and minimally restrictive robotic assistive device that can reduce the metabolic rate of both walking and running,” the study said.

The metabolic reductions are modest, but “our study demonstrates that it is possible to have a portable wearable robot assist more than just a single activity, helping to pave the way for these systems to become ubiquitous in our lives,” said Conor Walsh, a core faculty member of the Wyss Institute, who led the study.

The team plans to continue optimizing the technology, including further reducing weight and improving ease of use. “It is very satisfying to see how far our approach has come,” Walsh said in the statement, “and we are excited to continue to apply it to a range of applications, including assisting those with gait impairments, industry workers at risk of injury performing physically strenuous tasks, or recreational weekend warriors.”

Wyss Institute Founding Director Dr. Donald Ingber said in the statement that the “breakthrough study ... gives us a glimpse into a future where wearable robotic devices can improve the lives of the healthy, as well as serve those with injuries or in need of rehabilitation.”

The two first authors of the study were Jinsoo Kim, a graduate student in Walsh’s group, and Giuk Lee, a former postdoctoral fellow on the team who is now an assistant professor at Chung-Ang University in Seoul, the statement said.

The study was funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Warrior Web Program, the National Science Foundation, and the Wyss Institute, the statement said.