RMV has suspended 869 more driver’s licenses, pushing total to more than 2,400

The tally was provided by Acting Registrar Jamey Tesler in an eight-page interim progress report, the fifth such report from the RMV since the scandal erupted . He also said the Registry will mail notices for about 45,000 convictions and suspensions dating back to March 2018, when the state launched a new computer system for handling driver and vehicle records.

Massachusetts’ embattled Registry of Motor Vehicles on Thursday confirmed the license suspensions of 869 more drivers amid an ongoing review of operations launched after a deadly crash in June involving a West Springfield man who it says shouldn’t have been on the road.

Advertisement

Tesler said in the report that the agency has submitted 5.2 million state driver records to the National Driver Register, or NDR, to search for suspendable offenses committed by Massachusetts drivers in other states.

That was a necessary step after Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, allegedly plowed his truck into a group of motorcyclists in June in Randolph, N.H., killing seven people. Zhukovskyy, who now faces negligent homicide charges, had been arrested for OUI the month before in Connecticut and refused a chemical breath test, which was supposed to trigger the suspension of his commercial driver’s license. But the Mass. RMV failed to act at the time.

“While over 99 percent of the Massachusetts records matched up with the information on suspendable offenses in the NDR, the process identified discrepancies between the state driver records and NDR that need to be validated and, where necessary, resolved,” Tesler wrote. “RMV staff have therefore been actively reviewing and validating whether approximately 4,724 potentially open convictions and/or suspensions concerning serious violations can be confirmed to belong to a specific driver. To date, as explained in further detail below, 869 drivers have been suspended via this process.”

Advertisement

The latest batch of suspended drivers pushes the total to more than 2,400 suspensions since the review was launched.

Last month, the Globe reported that the state has suspended the licenses of 1,607 drivers, nearly double the number reported last week. The drivers should have had their licenses suspended some time ago, but they weren’t, officials have said, because tens of thousands of paper notices from other states were apparently unopened and left to languish in mail bins at the RMV’s Quincy office.

The review is continuing, and the agency is also awaiting a report from an outside consultant.

Tesler wrote that next steps for the RMV include continuing to “analyze, review and determine whether the potentially open out-of-state convictions and/or suspensions concerning serious violations from the NDR process belong to a specific Massachusetts driver. Where records are validated, the appropriate information is added to that driver’s record and take immediate suspension action where required.”

The Registry also will continue to “refine and streamline the NDR process for the purposes of replicating it on a regular basis to ensure Massachusetts records are regularly updated with the information available through the NDR,” the report said.

Laura Crimaldi and Matt Rocheleau of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.