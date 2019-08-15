‘Sea-cat,’ a goofy penguin chick, debuts at New England Aquarium

The baby chick’s parents had trouble raising her, so acquarium biologists stepped in to give Sea-cat a better chance of success, said Eric Fox, the penguin exhibit manager.

Sea-cat, a two-month-old rockhopper penguin, has been hand-raised by biologists since it was 20-days-old, according to an aquarium press release.

A “confident and mischievous” penguin chick demonstrated “cute goofiness” at its formal debut Wednesday mornin at the New England Aquarium in Boston, officials said.

“Despite their experience raising chicks in the past, these parents were not able to keep up with the needs of the chick,” Fox said in the release.

The biologists worked long hours caring for Sea-cat. They even provide the chick with its own plush penguin, the release said.

Visitors to the aquarium will be able to monitor Sea-cat’s growth.

“This youngster is gradually being brought on exhibit for longer and longer periods of time,” the release said.

