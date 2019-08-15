Shark sighting temporarily closes Marconi Beach in Wellfleet
Marconi Beach in Wellfleet was closed for an hour after a shark was spotted, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.
The shark was spotted at 11:39 a.m., a spokeswoman from the Cape Cod National Seashore said.
“The water at the protected beach will be closed to swimming for one hour,” the conservancy said.
This sighting is the 39th on Cape Cod and the Islands since Aug. 1 and the seventh at Marconi Beach since July 1, according to a Globe tally.
