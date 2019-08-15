fb-pixel

Backups exist on Tobin Bridge southbound after vehicle fire

By Sean Smyth Globe Staff,Updated August 15, 2019, 10 minutes ago
Reader Christian Reed took this photo of the bridge fire from Admirals Hill.
Reader Christian Reed took this photo of the bridge fire from Admirals Hill.(Christian Reed)

Only one lane is open on the Tobin Bridge southbound, according to State Police, in the wake of a vehicle fire.

Previously, all lanes had been closed.

