Backups exist on Tobin Bridge southbound after vehicle fire
Only one lane is open on the Tobin Bridge southbound, according to State Police, in the wake of a vehicle fire.
#MAtraffic northbound lanes are open, one lane southbound has been reopened https://t.co/d0LjYzrprr— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 16, 2019
Previously, all lanes had been closed.
#MAtraffic ALL lanes on the Tobin Bridge in #Chelsea are closed due to a vehicle fire— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 16, 2019
Sean Smyth can be reached at sean.smyth@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @smythsays.