EF1 tornado in Maine brings wind gusts up to 90 mph

An EF1 tornado touched down in eastern Maine Monday, which downed trees and brought winds up to 90 mph, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The tornado hit Maine around 5:40 p.m. and damaged parts of Kossuth Township, an unorganized territory in Washington County, the NWS said in a statement. The damage was centered between Baskahegan Stream and State Route 6.

“There were two concentrated areas of tornado damage with sporadic damage in between along Iron Bridge Road,” the statement said.