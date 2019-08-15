EF1 tornado in Maine brings wind gusts up to 90 mph
An EF1 tornado touched down in eastern Maine Monday, which downed trees and brought winds up to 90 mph, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
The tornado hit Maine around 5:40 p.m. and damaged parts of Kossuth Township, an unorganized territory in Washington County, the NWS said in a statement. The damage was centered between Baskahegan Stream and State Route 6.
“There were two concentrated areas of tornado damage with sporadic damage in between along Iron Bridge Road,” the statement said.
The township borders Topsfield and is about 65 miles northeast of Bangor.
There were no injuries, the NWS said.
“Approximately 120 softwood trees were either uprooted or snapped,” the statement said.
This was the first tornado to hit Maine this year, the NWS said. The state has an average of two tornadoes every year, but seven tornadoes touched down in Maine in 2017, according to the Maine Emergency Management Agency.
Alyssa Lukpat