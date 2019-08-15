Tornado touches down in rural Maine
KOSSUTH TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — Recent unsettled weather in Maine has produced the first tornado of 2019 in the state.
The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado touched down Monday in Washington County.
A storm damage team confirmed the tornado in Kossuth Township, between Springfield and Topsfield. More than 100 trees were knocked down but there are no reports of damage to structures.
Tornadoes are rare but they do occur sometimes in New England. The EF1 classification signifies winds between 86 and 110 mph.
...Confirmed EF1 Tornado in Washington County...— NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) August 15, 2019
A NWS storm damage survey team confirmed a tornado briefly touched down this past Monday in Kossuth Township. This is the first tornado in the state in 2019. For the full preliminary write-up: https://t.co/Vtllgl9L1S #mewx pic.twitter.com/LdDHV35sKG