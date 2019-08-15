Wilmington schools warn parents of data breach

The Wilmington school district warned parents on Thursday of a data breach of an academic testing system that contained information about students enrolled in grades kindergarten to three.

The testing system was the AIMS Web 1.0 that is managed and hosted on a remote server by the company Pearson, according to Kenneth Lord, director of technology and digital learning for Wilmington schools.

“Pearson reports that no grade or assessment information was affected by this incident and they do not have any evidence that any information has been misused,” Lord wrote in a message to the school district community.