Wilmington schools warn parents of data breach
The Wilmington school district warned parents on Thursday of a data breach of an academic testing system that contained information about students enrolled in grades kindergarten to three.
The testing system was the AIMS Web 1.0 that is managed and hosted on a remote server by the company Pearson, according to Kenneth Lord, director of technology and digital learning for Wilmington schools.
“Pearson reports that no grade or assessment information was affected by this incident and they do not have any evidence that any information has been misused,” Lord wrote in a message to the school district community.
Pearson has notified affected districts of the data breach, but the company did not provide a list of the districts Thursday evening.
Pearson spokesman Scott Overland indicated there was unauthorized access to about 13,000 school and university accounts and said the company apologizes to those affected.
“The exposed data was isolated to first name, last name, and in some instances may include date of birth and/or email address,” he said in an e-mail to the Globe. “Protecting our customers’ information is of critical importance to us. We have strict data protections in place and have reviewed this incident, found and fixed the vulnerability.”
According to the company, federal authorities told Pearson that it was not the primary or intended target of the data breach.
