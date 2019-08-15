Wollaston T stop in Quincy reopens Friday after refurbishment

The release said, “Wollaston has been transformed into a modern, fully accessible transit facility, making the entirety of the Red Line” accessible.

“MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak today announced that an entirely new Wollaston Station will open at the start of Red Line service tomorrow (Friday) morning,” the T said Thursday in a statement. “For the first time since its opening in 1971, Wollaston Station is fully accessible to people of all abilities. Until now it was the only non-accessible station among the Red Line’s 22 stations.”

Some good news for the T’s troubled Red Line: A refurbished, fully accessible Wollaston Station will reopen Friday in Quincy.

According to the statement, new features and upgrades “include elevators, additional customer paths, upgraded stairways, new bathrooms, and additional lighting. New electrical, fire protection, security, flooding mitigation, and site utility upgrades will also occur to support the accessible improvements.”

Poftak will be on hand at the station at 8 a.m. Friday to welcome back commuters and thank them for their patience since the January 2018 closure for construction, according to the statement.

“The construction value of the Wollaston Station Improvements is $36 million,” the release said. “Previous MBTA successes in renovation construction with station shutdowns include Government Center, Orient Heights, and Science Park Stations. The Wollaston Station project is a major part of a series of signal, rail, and other infrastructure upgrades along the Red Line.”

It’s a line in need of upgrades following a disastrous June 11 derailment that severely damaged equipment sheds near JFK/UMass that housed electronics for the signals and switches along that section of the subway, forcing the T to run trains at reduced speeds while workers manage train traffic manually.

The T said last week that crews have completed “major signal work” on the Red Line following the derailment, and that further work is expected to continue through October.

During last week’s announcement, T officials said signal work “has been completed in a key area of signals between Broadway and JFK/UMass Stations, allowing the MBTA to now run the regularly scheduled 28 trains throughout the Red Line during rush hour.”

The T also said last week that “personnel continue their efforts on restoring the signal system where the manual operation is currently: between JFK/UMass and Fields Corner on the Ashmont branch and between JFK/UMass and an area of the track near Tenean Beach on the Braintree branch.”

In Thursday’s statement, the T said the Wollaston renovations are part of a bigger spending blitz to improve service.

“Wollaston is part of the MBTA’s 5-year, $8 billion capital spending program,” the release said, calling the initiative “the most in any 5-year period ever — and this funding will have tangible results and provide a much better transit experience for our customers.”

The T said it’s “investing nearly $2 billion in the Red and Orange Line improvement program, which will completely replace the cars, replace the signal systems, and upgrade track and maintenance facilities for both lines. The MBTA is investing $350 million on the signal systems and $470 million for track and maintenance facility upgrades.”

And don’t forget the new train cars.

“The MBTA is working to deliver 252 new Red Line cars,” the release said. “The MBTA has also made a number of investments along the Red Line since 2015 including replacing third rail, replacing track, and signal work.”

Travis Andersen