Amherst police accidentally share personal data in online police log

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Police in Amherst say they inadvertently published Social Security numbers and other private information tied to more than 20 people on the department’s website.

MassLive.com reports that an online log of police calls in July included the addresses, birthdays and Social Security numbers for 26 people. It included some who requested help from police and some who were arrested.

Amherst Capt. Gabriel Ting says the information was published in error and was online for less than 24 hours. He said the department would notify those whose information was released.