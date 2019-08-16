Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed jogger in Sutton

Police in Sutton had been looking for a hit-and-run driver who apparently struck and killed a jogger on Singletary Avenue Wednesday morning.

Early’s office said a press conference on the arrest was slated for 5 p.m. Friday. The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately available.

Authorities have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Sutton, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

The victim was identified as Daniel De Lima, an avid runner who worked as a psychotherapist at the Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center.

Around 8:15 a.m., police received a 911 call from a resident who saw an unconscious man on her front lawn. First responders determined the man was deceased, according to a press release from the Sutton Police Department.

“Initial observations suggest that the individual was a jogger and was struck by a passing motor vehicle,” police said in the release. “As of this time, there have been no reports from motorists reporting that they had struck a pedestrian.”

Officials from the Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center confirmed that De Lima worked as a psychotherapist at health center’s Framingham and Milford locations.

“The Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center lost one of our own yesterday,” said Stephen J. Kerrigan, president and CEO of the health center. “Daniel De Lima was a truly gifted and exceptional behavioral health provider who worked with his patients and our team for many years. His loss will be felt deeply by the community he served and the people he helped. Daniel truly understood our mission and was a dedicated and committed member of our team. He was our friend and colleague, kind and caring, touching all those he worked with. He will be missed by his patients and colleagues. In this difficult time of sorrow, we offer our most sincere condolences to Daniel’s family and friends.”

