US Customs computer outage slows processing at Logan Airport
International passengers were delayed at Logan Airport on Friday night because of outages in the United States Customs and Border Protection computer systems, according to officials.
Customs officers made efforts to continue processing travelers through other means, Michael S. McCarthy, a spokesman for the department, said in a statement. By 7 p.m., McCarthy said, the system was returning to normal.
“The affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed accordingly,” McCarthy said in an e-mail. “CBP will continue to monitor the incident. There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time.”
Bernice Freedman, a spokeswoman for Massport, which operates the airport, said that passengers at Terminal E were experiencing “slower than usual” wait times.
Advertisement
Lillian Ilsley-Greene can be reached at lillian.ilsley-greene@globe.com.