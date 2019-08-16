US Customs computer outage slows processing at Logan Airport

International passengers were delayed at Logan Airport on Friday night because of outages in the United States Customs and Border Protection computer systems, according to officials.

Customs officers made efforts to continue processing travelers through other means, Michael S. McCarthy, a spokesman for the department, said in a statement. By 7 p.m., McCarthy said, the system was returning to normal.

“The affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed accordingly,” McCarthy said in an e-mail. “CBP will continue to monitor the incident. There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time.”