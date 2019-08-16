Ferry runs aground off Long Island in Boston Harbor; two hurt

Groll said the vessel ran aroung near Long Island in Boston Harbor.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, but Coast Guard spokeswoman Petty Officer Nicole Groll said 84 passengers were on board the MV Lighting and that first responders were rushing to the site.

Two people were injured Friday morning when a Boston-bound MBTA ferry ran aground in heavy fog near Long Island in Boston Harbor, the Coast Guard and the MBTA said.

MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo said the incident was caused by a sports fishing boat that veered in front of the ferry, which departed from Hingham.

“The Lightning, inbound towards Boston, was ‘cut off’ by a sport fishing boat, requiring the Lightning’s Captain to take action to avoid a collision,’’ Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail. He said the passengers will be offloaded from the Lightning to another vessel.

Pesaturo said the passengers of the Lighting will be transfered to the MV Sanctuary to complete their journey.

Photos posted on social media by passengers show the right side of the vessel fully out of the water and resting on a rock.

The incident is ongoing.

No further information is currently available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

