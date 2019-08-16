Firefighters battle house fire in Woburn
Firefighters were battling a fire at three-decker in Woburn Friday morning.
The fire at 13 Sturgis St. was first reported shortly after 5 a.m., and as of 7:30 a.m. the scene was still active, according to a Woburn Police Department dispatcher.
According to town assessor records, the assessed value of the property is $499,000.
Fire departments from surrounding towns participated in battling the fire.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Multiple Master Streams in operation at Woburn’s Third Alarm Fire. Three story wood frame residential. pic.twitter.com/6WvQvxZiqy— Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) August 16, 2019
