‘My friend ... caught me like a football’: MBTA ferry passengers describe chaotic scene after grounding

Rider Bruce McWhorter said the ferry ran aground about 10 to 15 minutes into the trip.

Passengers on the ferry that ran aground in Boston Harbor during the morning commute Friday described a chaotic scene on the vessel as the incident unfolded.

Suddenly, McWhorter added, “we heard this crash,” and people were jostled. “People just kind of lurched forward, a couple people fell down, but nobody was seriously hurt.”

Boston EMS said via Twitter that “4 patients [were] transported to area hospitals,” and their injuries were “minor in nature.”

Passenger Monique Duarte said she saw some of the people who were hurt, including one woman with blood on her hands.

“All the sudden we heard this big crash. We were told that a boat cut off the ship,” she said.” You could feel that the captain tried to do something, maybe he threw it in reverse? That was a loud impact, like a car accident, but at a larger magnitude.”

The impact startled everybody.

“One gentleman literally rolled past us,” she said. “He was at the back part of the boat.” She added that the “crew instantly jumped into action....they did a fantastic job.”

Dieckmann Cogill, a Dedham resident who lives in Hull in the summer time, was also among the 81 passengers. Cogill was in her customary spot on the top deck sipping her morning coffee when the ship’s captain started blowing the horn repeatedly in heavy fog.

“It was super foggy, zero visibility,’’ she said. “We turned and saw Long Island. We saw that we were too close….We knew we were going to run aground, but there was nothing we could do.”

When the vessel hit the rocky shore of Long Island, the boat shuddered, and Cogill said she fell forward. “My friend Kiley caught me like a football,’’ she said.

Cogill believes a second boat was out in the fog, but should not have been. “That boat should never have been in the channel,” she said.

