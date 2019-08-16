Lowell woman charged with embezzling $182,000 from veterinary hospital
A Lowell woman was charged Thursday in federal court in Boston for allegedly embezzling about $182,000 from a veterinary hospital where she worked, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement Friday.
Sasha A. Saulnier, 32, allegedly entered fake refunds for merchandise that was legitimately purchased by customers and then credited the bogus refund to her checking account, Lelling said in the statement.
Saulnier allegedly concealed the refunds to make them undetectable and credited them to her personal debit card during the period from March 2014 to August 2018, officials said.
In August 2018, the hospital manager confronted Saulnier with an incorrect refund. The company discovered other returns processed to the same debit card number, but Saulnier resigned the next month, before the hospital could complete its investigation, officials said.
Advertisement
Saulnier was charged with one count of wire fraud and was released on conditions, officials said.
The maximum sentence for a wire fraud conviction is 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or up to twice the loss involved, restitution, and forfeiture, officials said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.