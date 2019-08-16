Lowell woman charged with embezzling $182,000 from veterinary hospital

A Lowell woman was charged Thursday in federal court in Boston for allegedly embezzling about $182,000 from a veterinary hospital where she worked, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement Friday.

Sasha A. Saulnier, 32, allegedly entered fake refunds for merchandise that was legitimately purchased by customers and then credited the bogus refund to her checking account, Lelling said in the statement.

Saulnier allegedly concealed the refunds to make them undetectable and credited them to her personal debit card during the period from March 2014 to August 2018, officials said.