Man arrested in East Boston after allegedly striking pedestrian, car while under the influence

“Preliminary investigation indicates a pedestrian had been struck and was located lying on the sidewalk. Boston EMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital for injuries,” the statement said.

Adelmo Rodriguez of Chelsea was arrested around 2 a.m. on Porter Street in East Boston after State Police allegedly saw him driving erratically, State Police said in a statement.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in East Boston on Friday after he allegedly drove into a pedestrian while operating under the influence; backed his car into a light pole, where it became stuck; and then tried to free the vehicle by repeatedly driving backward and forward — toward State Police troopers.

Advertisement

Rodriguez also struck a car, which police said was inoperable because it was damaged. The people in the car were not injured.

After allegedly striking the pedestrian, Rodriguez allegedly put his car into reverse and crashed into a light pole. This caused “the vehicle to become stuck on a utility box. As troopers arrived, the driver was attempting to dislodge the vehicle by aggressively accelerating forward and backward and in the direction of the troopers,” the statement said.

Officers gave “several verbal commands” before Rodriguez got out of his car, police said. He was ordered to the ground and arrested.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the statement said.

Rodriguez was set to be arraigned Friday in East Boston Municipal Court.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, resisting arrest, threatening to commit a crime, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.