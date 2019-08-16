Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Roxbury shooting

The victim was taken to an area hospital. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, McNulty said.

Boston police responded to 530 Warren St. around 4 p.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.