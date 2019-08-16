Walsh gives commencement speech at South End kindergarten graduation

Walsh stopped by to take pictures with the students and give a short speech. He asked the children what they did that summer and joked that they are his favorite constituents because they don’t ask for much. He then addressed the parents, asking them to consider Boston Public Schools as their kids grow up.

The third floor of the South End school was filled with colorful decorations based on the popular children’s game. Proud relatives watched as 20 5-year - olds in white gowns and caps graduated from the center.

The graduating class of Ellis Early Education Center’s kindergarten program got a visit from Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh Friday morning during their Candy Land-themed graduation ceremony.

Advertisement

“As you’re thinking about where to send your children, please do me a favor,” he said. “Give Boston an opportunity. Go visit schools, talk to teachers, talk to leaders, because we’re making investments.

“It’s so important [that] our kids that live in Boston, grow up in Boston, have an opportunity to be successful as the kids that come to our city every year for college and go on to do great things,” Walsh continued.

Kira Taj’s son, Adam, has attended Ellis since he was 7 months old. She agrees with Walsh that Boston’s schools have great potential.

“I’m just a big proponent of high-quality early education and care, and how important it is in these early years, and how the city needs to really recognize that, and I think Mayor Walsh is doing that and really trying to get Pre-K up and running,” she said.

“I think the early years as well, zero to 3, are really important, and this kind of program gives that whole comprehensive support to families . . . it’s just been a fabulous place for our son.”

Jamileth Valentin, a teacher at Ellis, said the focus of the program goes beyond the basic curriculum.

Advertisement

“Not only do we teach them their letters and their numbers, but we also teach them social skills, like how to share, how to use their words, how to fix their own problems, so that helps them in the future,” she said.

During the ceremony, the students sang “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars while Valentin looked on with a smile.

“They’re spunky, energetic, they’re very kind, and they’re funny,” she said.

Patty Daly said her granddaughter, Soriah, learned a lot from the great teachers at the school, more than just the ABCs.

“She learned about values; she learned about friendship. That came from these teachers,” Daly said.

Mary Paulino’s daughter Marley graduated Friday as well.

“They did a really great job decorating; it looks really fun and just inviting,” she said. “Ellis has been really great for her, you know, helping her with social skills and making friends and just in general.”

Graduate Jason “J.J.” Johnson was gifted with a new Razor Scooter after the ceremony. He said he’s friends with all the kids at his school and listed many of the things he had learned over the year.

“We learned counting, we learned the different shapes, we learned to play nice,” he said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.