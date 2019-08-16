One injured in work-related incident in Hyde Park
One person was injured in a work-related incident in Hyde Park on Friday morning, Boston police said.
Officers responded at 10:45 a.m. to 61 Dana Ave., said Officer Stephen McNulty, a police spokesman.
An unidentified person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Occupation Safety and Health Administration has been brought in to investigate, McNulty said.
Boston Emergency Medical Services responded to a construction site near the Dana Avenue Bridge for a reported trauma and evaluated three people on the scene, one of whom was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for Boston EMS.
Boston firefighters also responded, but the injured person was already being attended by EMS personnel when they arrived, according to Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.