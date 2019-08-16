Photos: MBTA’s ‘entirely new’ Wollaston Station opens to commuters in Quincy

According to the MBTA’s website about the approximately $36 million renovation project, Wollaston Station was the only stop along the transit system’s Red Line that was not accessible to people with disabilities and lacked adequate safety, flooding, and operational standards.

“The new #MBTA #RedLine #Wollaston station is absolutely gorgeous,” one person tweeted . “I may have just teared up a bit.”

Some Red Line commuters in Quincy rejoiced Friday morning as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority opened the doors to its “brand-new, rebuilt” Wollaston Station building, a multimillion-dollar project that had shuttered the stop for nearly two years.

“So we rebuilt it from the ground up,” officials said.

The contract for the project was awarded in the summer of 2017. Months later, the station was shut down to undergo the much-needed upgrades, forcing commuters to instead take shuttle buses between North Quincy and Quincy Center on the Braintree branch or rely on the commuter rail.

Those who shuffled into the new station Friday — the MBTA apparently greeted morning riders with donuts from Dunkin’ as a way to thank them for their patience — feasted their eyes on some of the new amenities the MBTA had to offer, “including 3 new elevators, 2 new escalators, 2 additional stairways, and accessible bathrooms,” according to the T’s website.

“We’ve also added new pedestrian paths to, from, and inside the new station, including a new pedestrian bridge, and 2 new sets of fare gates to help reduce lines in the station,” the agency’s website says.

In a press release Thursday, ahead of the reopening, MBTA officials said the project marks “a major part of a series of signal, rail, and other infrastructure upgrades along the Red Line.”

